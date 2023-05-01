Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.81.
GTLS stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
