Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.79 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.19.

CHKP stock opened at $122.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.50.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

