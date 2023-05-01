Chemed (NYSE:CHE) PT Raised to $610.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $552.07. 12,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.91 and a 200 day moving average of $509.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Chemed

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.