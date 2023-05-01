Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chemours Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.11.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

