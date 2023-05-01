Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.69 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $887.04 million and $76.69 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,647,158 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

