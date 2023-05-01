China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,986,500 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 27,382,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,715.0 days.
China Hongqiao Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHHQF remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94. China Hongqiao Group has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Hongqiao Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Further Reading
