Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,071.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,568.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.