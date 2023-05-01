ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 16.3% in April

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.34. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

