Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Earns Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

