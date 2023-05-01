CIBC Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$62.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.29.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,657. The firm has a market cap of C$55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$53.62.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
