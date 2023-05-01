CIBC Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$62.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.29.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,657. The firm has a market cap of C$55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$53.62.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.506135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.