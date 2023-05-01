Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 214.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 98,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

