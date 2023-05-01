Citigroup Trims Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Target Price to $119.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.78.

COF opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $134.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

