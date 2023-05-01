Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Down to $30.94

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.94, but opened at $29.92. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 4,721,382 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 134,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

