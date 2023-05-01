CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $494.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.