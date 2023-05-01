CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Science Applications International accounts for about 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 162.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Science Applications International Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

