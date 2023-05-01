CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,379 shares during the quarter. Alithya Group comprises 1.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 6.33% of Alithya Group worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Alithya Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Alithya Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,135,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Alithya Group stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

