CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $229,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $723.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $689.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.49.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $760.14.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

