CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLF opened at $49.26 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.