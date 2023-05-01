CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group accounts for 6.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 7.80% of North American Construction Group worth $29,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 349,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $507.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

