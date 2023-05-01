Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.81

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.81 and last traded at $145.92, with a volume of 9743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.