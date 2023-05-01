Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,909,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 5,198,732 shares.The stock last traded at $45.53 and had previously closed at $47.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,007 shares of company stock valued at $24,475,748 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

