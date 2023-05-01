Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Up 11.3% in April

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 32,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

CLOV stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Friday. 6,523,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,975. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.37 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 7.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 430,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 634,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 365,875 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

