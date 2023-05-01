Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Up 11.3% in April

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 32,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
CLOV stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Friday. 6,523,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,975. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.37 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLOV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
