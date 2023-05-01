Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 1.19% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $19.68 on Monday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $42,587.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,416.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,974 shares of company stock valued at $88,554 and have sold 3,027 shares valued at $76,362. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

