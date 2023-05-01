Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 984,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 380,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 26,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

