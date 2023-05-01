Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 984,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cognyte Software Price Performance
Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 380,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.