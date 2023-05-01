Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stake Cut by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE CNS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.78. 24,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,304. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 30.50%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CNS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

