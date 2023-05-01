Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.09

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 84850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.
Columbia Financial Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Columbia Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.