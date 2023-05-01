Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.09

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 84850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Columbia Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

