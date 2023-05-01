Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 216,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,090. Comera Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Comera Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

