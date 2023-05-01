Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Lessened by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Comerica by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Comerica by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Comerica Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,466. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.