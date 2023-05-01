Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 710,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $49,490,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $151.43. 50,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

