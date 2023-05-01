Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,217 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $244,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $156.93. 954,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.