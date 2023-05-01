Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 572,629 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,629 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.37% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $140,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,973. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

