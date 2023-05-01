Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $158.43 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $158,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.32. 886,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

