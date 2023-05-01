Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $198.58 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $198,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.
Insider Activity
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.53. 17,719,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,177,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $705.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.32, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $285.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.78.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
