Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $224.28 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,377,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Pfizer worth $224,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,225,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.