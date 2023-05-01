Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $96.93 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $96,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,976 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,081,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,472. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

