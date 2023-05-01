Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 20,976 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $109,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.49. 1,989,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,135,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

