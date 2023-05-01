Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $103,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.43. The company had a trading volume of 683,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,879. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.