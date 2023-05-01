Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 68,267 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $327,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.30. The company had a trading volume of 296,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

