Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Community Financial by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Community Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

