Comparing Reborn Coffee (REBN) and Its Peers

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Reborn Coffee to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reborn Coffee and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 506 4255 5566 263 2.53

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 511.11%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors -0.08% -17.52% 1.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors $1.98 billion $180.09 million 0.64

Reborn Coffee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reborn Coffee competitors beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

