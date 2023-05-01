Comparing Safehold (SAFE) and Its Rivals

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Safehold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safehold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Safehold Competitors 2556 12487 13638 314 2.40

Safehold presently has a consensus target price of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.83%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -93.31% -3.93% -1.64% Safehold Competitors 8.53% 0.07% 2.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Safehold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.6% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Safehold pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 217.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safehold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $158.05 million $421.29 million -1.74 Safehold Competitors $896.23 million $160.65 million 18.50

Safehold’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Safehold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safehold competitors beat Safehold on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

