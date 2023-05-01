Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CDAQ remained flat at $10.23 on Friday. 278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,506. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAQ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 366,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

