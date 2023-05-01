Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Computer Task Group stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth $164,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

