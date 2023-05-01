Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Computer Task Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Computer Task Group stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $9.75.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.