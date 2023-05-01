Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,512 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

