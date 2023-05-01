Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.24. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 269,773 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.
Comstock Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19.
Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
