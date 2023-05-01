Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.54

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 170893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Concentrix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,357,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Concentrix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.