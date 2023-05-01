Conflux Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Conflux has a market cap of $862.84 million and approximately $104.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,590.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00304931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00536273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00407148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,562,324 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,787,341,457.375039 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32182399 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $87,108,146.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

