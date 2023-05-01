Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 19.5% in April

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 92,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 20,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,241. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. State Street Corp bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Context Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

