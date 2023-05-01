Contrasting Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) and Its Rivals

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) is one of 994 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dermata Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dermata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dermata Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dermata Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dermata Therapeutics Competitors 4309 15231 41734 728 2.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dermata Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.73%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

1.6% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dermata Therapeutics N/A -$9.61 million -0.12 Dermata Therapeutics Competitors $8.30 billion $240.84 million -3.26

Dermata Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dermata Therapeutics. Dermata Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermata Therapeutics N/A -124.00% -106.83% Dermata Therapeutics Competitors -3,400.99% -234.57% -35.33%

Summary

Dermata Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea. It is also developing DMT410 that has completed Phase Ib POC trials for the treatment of hyperhidrosis and aesthetic conditions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

