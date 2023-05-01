Contrasting Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $31.92 million 0.69 -$67.73 million ($2.05) -0.29 Novavax $1.98 billion 0.33 -$657.94 million ($8.40) -0.91

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -212.23% -299.91% -67.97% Novavax -33.20% N/A -26.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Novavax 2 3 2 0 2.00

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.44, indicating a potential upside of 1,001.43%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $70.67, indicating a potential upside of 821.34%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc. Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.